Oppo will be introducing its F11 Pro smartphone on March 5 at Mumbai event. In the press release, the company Oppo mentioned that the Oppo F11 Pro is arriving to the country in the month of March which will be sported a pop-up selfie camera, a 48-megapixel rear camera, and a 3D gradient.

Oppo will be launching its F11 Pro smartphone on March 5 at Mumbai event. On February 21, 2019, Thursday sent out the press release which it is mentioned that the Oppo F11 Pro is arriving to the country in the month of March. The makers of the smartphone, had been teasing for over a week with several new features. The phone will sport a pop-up selfie camera, a 48-megapixel rear camera, and a 3D gradient casing.

According to Oppo, it plans to launch the F11 Pro. Pricing and exact availability details have not been disclosed yet.

Features of Smartphone

According to the F11 Pro teaser page on its website, the smartphone will be offered with improved low light portrait photography and packs a dual camera setup with an LED flash on the back.

Camera

Camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Oppo claims use artificial intelligence to produce professional quality photos, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

On the front, the smartphone will include a pop-up selfie camera of an unknown resolution.

The company also stated that the phone will come with a Super Night Mode for enhanced low light photography.



The Oppo F11 Pro will include the following:

1. VOOC 3.0 fast charging support

2. Display without notch

3. Bare minimum bezels

4. 3D gradient casing.

5. Rear fingerprint sensor

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More