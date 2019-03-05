Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India today: The main event for Oppo F11 Pro launch will take place in Mumbai while live screenings have been organised in Delhi and Bangalore as well. The launch event will start from 7 pm IST and those who have been looking forward to not to miss it can visit Oppo's official website.

A few hours more and then Oppo will unveil its much-awaited Oppo F11 Pro in India. Dubbed as Oppo’s second handset of the year after Oppo K1 budget smartphone, the Chinese tech firm is has been teasing people across the globe with its captivating features. Except for its price, the company has already revealed almost every specification of the smartphone starting from its camera setup to other other appealing features including a massive 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0

Oppo F11 Pro launch in India on March 5: How to watch the live stream, India timings

The main event for Oppo F11 Pro launch will take place in Mumbai while live screenings have been organised in Delhi and Bangalore as well. The launch event will start from 7 pm IST and those who have been looking forward to not to miss it can visit Oppo’s official website.

Apart from that, you can also go through the Amazon website, where you can also select the option to notify you about the launch event. Oppo will also be sharing the live updates of the event via its official Facebook and Twitter handle too.

Oppo F11 Pro launch in India on March 5: Expected price, specifications and availability

Rumours have been doing the rounds that the new Oppo F11 Pro will be available at Rs 25,999 in India. The smartphone is expected to play a key rival of the Vivo V15 Pro, which is placed at Rs 28,990 in India.

Also, Oppo F11 pro sports 16 MP pop-up selfie camera like Vivo V15 Pro. There are no details on whether the device can be pre-booked or not.

Oppo F11 Pro also has a dual rear camera setup, a combination of 48MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary depth sensor camera.

It also features 6.5 inches screen size with 90.90% screen ratio. The smartphone is designed to be a head-turner as it is encased in a stunning 3D gradient glass finish.

The powerhouse 6GB RAM and 64 GB of storage allow teh users to multi-task.

