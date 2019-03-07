Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50: Oppo launched another smartphone under its product lines- Oppo F11 Pro in India, recently and the first sale is all set for March 15, 2019. Ever since it has been launched in India, comparisons are being made regularly with Vivo V15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A50. There are a lot of similarities and differentiation in their pricing and specifications.

Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50 Oppo launched another smartphone under its product lines- Oppo F11 Pro in India, recently and the first sale is all set for March 15, 2019. Ever since it has been launched in India, comparisons are being made regularly with Vivo V15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A50. There are a lot of similarities and differentiation in their pricing and specifications. In case you are planning to buy the same, we bring you some common, and different highlights of these three phones.

Common feature

Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro have pop-up selfie camera design and they both run on Android Pie software.

The two phones will face competition with the phones which have a triple camera set up at the back.

Pricing

Oppo F11 Pro- ₹ 24,990

Samsung Galaxy A50- ₹ 19,990

Vivo V15 Pro- ₹ 28,830

Let’s see which one will fare better on paper:

Oppo F11 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 24,990 for the sole 6GB + 64GB model launched.

It will be offered in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour options, starting March 15.

Oppo F11 Pro will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal, apart from select Oppo retail stores, Bajaj Electronics, Big C, Croma, Hotspot, Go Mobile, Pai, Poorvika, Reliance Digital, and Sangeetha offline stores.

The pre-orders have already begun on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, as well as select Oppo retail stores

Samsung Galaxy A50

It is priced at Rs. 19,990. It has 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration, while its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 22,990.

This phone comes in Blue, White, and Black colour options.

Vivo V15 Pro

It is priced at Rs. 28,990. This price is available for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. This smartphone comes has different colour options-Topaz Blue and Ruby Red colour options. It is available through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal, and Vivo India online store as well as a list of offline retailers.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications

Oppo F11 Pro runs on ColorOS 6, based on Android 9 Pie.

Samsung Galaxy A50 runs on Android Pie along with One UI on top

Vivo V15 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Oppo F11 Pro sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.90 percent screen ratio.

Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Infinity-U Display backed by a Super AMOLED panel and 91.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio

Vivo V15 Pro features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Ultra FullView Display and a Super AMOLED panel.

Oppo F11 Pro is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor. It is coupled with 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A50 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 4GB RAM options, and has 64GB of onboard storage options.

Vivo V15 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM has 128GB of onboard storage.

Camera front:

Oppo F11 has a dual camera setup on the back with a single LED flash. The setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

Additionally, there is a 16-megapixel shooter on the front with f/1.79 lens. Apart from Ultra Night Mode, the company is touting a Dazzle Colour Mode.

Optics

While the Samsung Galaxy A50 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 25-megapixel sensor along with an auto-focus f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens.

There is also a 25-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.0 lens at the front. Furthermore, the handset comes preloaded with Samsung’s Intelligent Scene Optimiser. It is touted to adjust the colour, contrast, and brightness after categorising the subject.

Images and videos, Vivo V15 Pro

It has a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary Quad Pixel sensor (enabling 12-megapixel effective pixels) with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary, AI Super Wide-Angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera supports features such as AI Body Shaping and AI Portrait Lighting. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor sitting under the pop-up camera module.

Battery

Both the Oppo and the Samsung variants comes with 4,000mAh battery, while the Vivo V15 Pro packs a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung and Vivo variants come with microSD card slots for memory expansion and offer Bluetooth v5 connectivity.

Oppo F11 Pro will be accompanied by 5GB of Oppo Cloud storage, and offer Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a USB Type-C port, and the other two support Micro-USB port.

