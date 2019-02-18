Oppo K1 review: In terms of looks, the Oppo K1 is going to be the best phone near the figure of Rs 20,000 but if the performance is also considered then the phone disappoints a bit because of the micro-USB charging which doesn't support fast charging and it lags too.

Oppo K1 review: Firstly Realme and Honor, after that Xiaomi and Samsung, and now Oppo has also joined the race with the Oppo K1 in order to build its market. Oppo K1 made its debut in the low budget with premium design segment of smartphones. All the Smartphone developing giants are focussing on delivering smartphones with best features and an affordable price. The Oppo K1 has a combination of mid-level specifications and premium design priced at Rs 16,990. It features a 6 GB RAM, 25-megapixel front camera and works in the Snapdragon 660 processor. Oppo K1 is going to give a tough competition to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 which is going to launch soon and the Xiaomi Mi A2. Oppo K1 is one of the most good looking smartphones with premium colour gradient if Blue and magenta pink with the golden camera rims. The Oppo K1 can be easily carried as it is a lightweight phone and to your knowledge, Oppo K1 is the least expensive smartphone which sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Talking about the camera of Oppo K1, it features a dual camera setup of 16-megapixel and 2 megapixels. Oppo K1 captures brilliant photos in the daylight but the qualities are not sufficient to have good photos in the night. Even in the HDR mode, one cannot get a photo without a lot of noise.

Oppo K1 runs on Android 8.1.0-based ColorOS(v5.2). If you like the stock android experience then you are not going to enjoy experiencing ColorOS. If you exclude the over customisation issue, the phone works a bit slower than expected.

The phone is powered by a 3,600 mAh battery with a backup of one day if you use it for elementary browsing and multimedia streaming. If you use your phone at a fast pace then you need to travel with your charger in case of Oppo K1. It features a micro-USB charging port instead of the type-C port which is the major restriction in the way of fast charging.

Oppo K1 is superior in terms of looks than a number of smartphones in India which are priced near the figure of Rs 20,000 but that’s the only thing offered by Oppo K1. Xiaomi Poco F1 is way better in terms of camera performance. If looks don’t bother you much then you can go for phones like Realme 2 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Xiaomi Mi A2.

