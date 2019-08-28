Oppo Reno 2 series India debut: The Oppo Reno series has been launched in India. The Oppo Reno 2 is going to have some interesting features like shark fin styled front camera, quad rear camera set up and a lot more.

Oppo Reno 2 series India debut: The much-awaited Oppo Reno 2 series has been launched in India. Masses were waiting to know the price segment of the smartphones and the wait is finally over. The Oppo Reno 2 will be available at a price of Rs 36,990 while the Oppo Reno 2Z will be available at a price of Rs 29,990. The price of the Oppo Reno 2F is still not unveiled and is expected to get disclosed at the time of its first sale.

Oppo Reno 2 sports a quad-camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera, 13-megapixel secondary camera, along with an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. The Oppo Reno 2 features 5x hybrid zoom support and 20x digital zoom. The smartphone also features an ultra night mode to provide an outstanding experience with low light photography, a macro mode, and a portrait mode too. The Oppo Reno 2 will be available in two different color variants including Ocean Blue and Luminiscous Black colors. The smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch dynamic AMOLED screen and 6th generation Corning Gorilla Glass. The Oppo Reno 2 also sports a shark fin 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 2 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor accompanied with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. In order to provide its users with a unique and tremendous gaming experience, the Oppo Reno 2 comes with features like FrameBoost, GameBoost, and TouchBoost. The Oppo Reno 2 is powered by a battery of 4000 mAh.

The Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F also sport a quad rear camera set up, 8 GB RAM and are powered by a 4000mAh battery. The Oppo Reno 2Z runs on the MediaTek P90 processor and the Reno 2F runs on the MediaTek P70 processor. Both the Oppo Reno 2Z and 2F feature a pop-up selfie camera instead of the shark fin fron camera. The Oppo Reno 2Z will be available in Sky White, Polar Light and Luminiscous Black color variants and the Reno 2F will be available in Sky White and Lake Green color variants.

