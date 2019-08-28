Oppo Reno 2 series India Launch: Oppo is going to launch three new phones including the Oppo Reno 2 at 3 p.m today. Check out expected specifications and price of the latest Oppo phones.

Oppo Reno 2 series India Launch: Oppo is all set to launch it’s new smartphones series of Oppo Reno 2 in India today. The Chinese company will release this series in the Indian market first and will launch in China on September 10. The smart phones which going to be launch are the Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z and the Reno 2F. Ahead of the official launch, Oppo has revealed key features of the Reno 2 phones.

Interested person can watch the launch event of Oppo Reno 2 live on Youtube at 3 p.m.There has been no leak regarding the pricing yet. The company will reveal the price and availability of pones at the launch event. The phones will launch in Ocean Hear and Misty Powder color.

Whereas, Oppo Reno 2 will offer 20x zoom camera and 5x hybrid zoom. User can also do lowlight photography from the phones as the phone has ultra steady mode and ultra-dark mode in it. Check out below to know more.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications

6.55-inch AMOLED Panoramic notch-less display with 20:9 aspect ratio

Gorilla Glass 6 protection

93.1 percent screen to body ratio

Snapdragon 730G octa-core SoC paired with 8GB RAM

Internal storage id 256 GB

4,000 mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support

USB Type-C port for connectivity

Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to enhance different modes like Ultra Dark Mode and Bokeh Mode

Anti-cheat extensions optimized Wi-Fi and 25 percent faster graphics rendering in comparison to the predecessor

Integrates Game Boost 3.0, Game Assistant, and HDR10 gaming support

3D curved glass back panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

In-display fingerprint sensor 3.0 with the latest G3 optical sensor fingerprint unlocking technology

Oppo Reno 2Z

6.53-inch full-HD display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

MediaTek Helio P90 SoC

8GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage

4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 charging support

48-megapixel IMX586 sensor

2-megapixel sensors for portrait photography

Oppo Reno 2F

MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

6.53-inch full-HD display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor

wide-angle 8-megapixel sensor

Ultra Night Mode 2.0 for low-light photography

10x digital zoom

