Pixel 3a Name Confirmed: Multiple specifications of the Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL have been spotted on the Google Play Developer as it will soon be officially launched. Google Pixel 3a was recently spotted on the official Google Store website as a new smartphone, with a mention of the Google Nest Hub Max.

Pixel 3a Name Confirmed:

The Google Pixel 3a was recently spotted on the official Google Store website as a new smartphone, with a mention of the Google Nest Hub Max. Some specifications of the Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL have been spotted on the Google Play Developer as it will soon be officially launched. Sources suggest, both the smartphones have reportedly received the IMDA certification in Singapore.

The Google Nest Hub Max will reportedly be a larger version of the Google Home Hub and might come with a 10-inch display, stereo speakers, and a built-in Nest Cam, alongside motion and sound alerts feature. However, the URL now seems to have been pulled down.

Two of the smartphones named as bonito and sargo, Both feature 3840MB of RAM (or 4GB), while bonito is listed as having a 1080 x 2160 display at 400 DPI. Sargo features a slightly larger 1080 x 2220 panel with a screen density of 440. Bonito will consist of 4GB of RAM, Android Pie and a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. This will reportedly be the smaller Pixel 3a with a 5.6-inch screen. Whereas, Sargo will have the same amount of RAM, Android Pie and a display resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. The Bonito will reportedly be the larger Pixel 3a XL with a 6-inch display. Both the phones will come under the support for Open GL ES 3.2 and serve as an indication that both the smartphones are now under testing.

Both the phones might be launched earlier than the tentative October unveiling of the next Pixel flagship.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More