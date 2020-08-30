Modi during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme said that everyone believed in the ability of Indians to innovative and present solutions and when there was a feeling of dedication and compassion then this power becomes limitless.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised various apps that were a part of “Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge” which are gaining popularity and are becoming a good sign for self-reliant India.

Modi during his monthly “Mann ki Baat” programme said that everyone believed in the ability of Indians to innovative and present solutions and when there was a feeling of dedication and compassion then this power becomes limitless. He said that at the beginning of this month, the country’s youth were given an app innovation challenge.

He added that the youth wholeheartedly participated in the Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. He added that around 7,000 entries were received which included almost two-third apps made by youth from tier 2 and 3 cities.

The Prime Minister continued saying that for an Atmanirbhar Bharat and nation’s future, this is a good indication. After much scrutiny, about two dozen apps were awarded in different categories. You must learn and connect with these apps, he added.

Prime Minister cited examples of various apps saying, “One of these apps is the Kutuki Kids Learning App. This is an interactive app for small children in which kids can learn a lot about Math and Science through stories and songs. It also contains activities and games.”

He added that similarly, there was an app for microblogging platforms, it was called Koo, through which one could communicate and interact through text, audio and videos in their mother tongue, similarly, Chingari app was gaining popularity amongst the youth.

One app is Ask Sarkar. There is an app in which you can interact via a checkboard and get accurate information about any government scheme. This app can help you in text, audio and video form also, the Prime Minister stated.

He said that there was one more app-Step Set Go which was a fitness app, it kept all records of how much one walked, how many calories one burned. He said that it also motivates people to stay fit, many other apps had also won this challenge including many businesses, games apps.

He added that anyone could come forward, innovate and implement something, their efforts in today’s small start-ups would transform into global conglomerates tomorrow and make a mark for India.

In July, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had banned 47 apps, which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 apps banned earlier in June.

The 59 apps had been banned by the Centre in June in view of the information available that they were engaged in activities which were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence” of the country.

Almost all the apps banned had some preferential Chinese interest and the majority had parent Chinese companies.

