Poco F1 update 10.2.3.0: The Poco F1 has received an update and many new features were added to the smartphone. The Widevine L1 certification was added to the phone in a beta update launched in February 2018 and the 4K video recording at 60 fps support was added to the Poco F1 earlier in March.

Poco F1 update 10.2.3.0: The Mi Poco F1 has received the latest update which includes the upgrade of the Android security patch and other features. The official MIUI 10.22.3.0 update is of 560 MB. The update lacks 4K video recording support and neither the Widewine L1 certification is added. The Widewine certification allows to stream HD content from online video streaming services like Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix.

Information shared about the latest MIUI 10.2.3.0 update in the changelog is not much elaborated. The head of the Poco Phone Global, Alvin Tse said that the developer team quickly released the update and they were short on time to write the whole changelog and all details about the new features added to the latest 10.2.3.0 update. The executives mentioned that the latest MIUI 10.2.3.0 update brings new features but due to the shortage of time they failed to add the details in the changelog.

If the features of the smartphone are considered, Mi Poco F1 was said to support 4K video capturing at 60 fps and Widevine L1 certification through a stable channel. The Widevine L1 certification was added to the smartphone in February 2018 and the support for 4K video capturing at 60 fps was launched earlier this month through two separate beta updates. The Chief of Poco Phone Global has stated that the smartphone will start supporting 4K video recording at 60 fps by the end of March. The Poco F1 owners will get a notification when the update will be installation ready.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More