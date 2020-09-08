In a recently released statement on their official website, PUBG Corp stated that they understood the situation and would be working to remedy it. They said that they would be dissociating authorization from Tencent (the Chinese connection) in India, and would do it themselves instead.

“PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: Pierre Gasly wins F1 Italian Grand Prix

ALSO READ: Wrestler Rahul Aware tests positive for coronavirus

“PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company. The company is actively engaged in developing and publishing PUBG on multiple platforms, including PUBG Mobile in select territories, to provide the best player experiences possible.”

Just recently, Akshay Kumar had announced the release of a new game FAU-G, as a replacement for PUBG, which was wildly mocked and derided by fans.

Earlier, PUBG gamers had taken it upon themselves and made pleas to PUBG Corp on Twitter to end ties with the Chinese company and unban the PUBG Mobile app in India.

Within just an hour of its announcement, PUBG had received over a thousand search hits on Google. And one of the most searched related queries was about who owned PUBG. Searches for terms like ‘PUBG owner’ and related queries such as ‘Who owned PUBG’ and ‘PUBG Owner Country’ also spiked.

Also Read: England win second T20i by six wickets