The 8th update of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or popularly known as PUBG for PS4 and Xbox is out now and has got some classy and mind-blowing features to the battle royale game. With the 8th Update, the PUBG players are going to witness loot balancing, weapon mastery, controller preset C, auto equipment of attachments and a lot more. The console version of the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) was under maintenance till 10:30 PM IST on June 27, 2019. The new additions of the console version can be downloaded via the servers of the game.

The most unique and exciting addition in the game is the latest system of weapon mastery which provides a progression system to the game and it permits the player to boost their weapon levels gaining experience and playing with a particular weapon. PUBG officials have clearly stated the new progression system and the rewards which the players will get through them will not reset with a new season. The rewards in the game are called medals or charms. All the PUBG players will be able to achieve 100 charms per weapon as a part of this new update.

The new update of PUBG is also going to feature a new controller preset to the game known as the Type C. As per the developers of the game, this new preset will be more accustomed as it will be more in control of the thumb, middle finger and the thumb control. After the latest update, PUBG players will be allowed to equip attachments to their weapons, this feature has already been introduced in the mobile version of the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

