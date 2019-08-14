PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update: A new update of the battle royale game PUBG has been rolled out and it has introduced the infection mode in which now the players can play the game as zombies also.

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update: The PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update has been rolled out and it brings a number of elements such as an entirely new mode, a fresh character system and a lot more. The most tremendous addition in the game is the infection mode in which the player is allowed to play the game as a defender or a zombie in a brand new map setting in which the players can switch roles to test out the strategy skill of the players. A lot of bug fixes have been executed and a new pirate theme has been introduced along with a new season 8 royale pass.

The PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update is now available for download on the Google Play Store and is of 731 MB in terms of size. As mentioned above, the most exciting addition in the game is of the infection mode that is defined as an asymmetric PvP mode where players are defined into different factions including zombies and defenders. As a zombie, the main goal of the player will be to kill as many as defenders and the main focus will be to stay alive. Zombies can be revived after they get killed but the defenders will tur into zombies after getting killed. If the zombies will be able to infect all the defenders then they will win but if a single defender survives then the zombies will lose the match.

The Infection mode is set in a brand new map which appears to be an abandoned suburb. There are stairs galore and some swim ring-shaped jump pads so that they can quickly jump on the rooftop and avoid the zombies. Players can customize the on-screen button while playing as a zombie in the game.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App