PUBG Mobile Dussehra Lucky Draw: An in-game event has been called in Players Unknown Battle Ground or more popularly known as PUBG. It is a brand new offer for only Indian players to grab an iPhone 11. Players can get som lucky draw coupons and can also win an iPhone 11 Pro Max as a reward for the participation in a lucky draw. All the players will also have a chance to win classy Boat earphones, some cool in-game outfits and character skins too as the reward in the game. PUBG Mobile has also declared its merger with “The Walking Dead” TV show and now some new characters and game modes will be introduced in PUBG Mobile.

ALSO READ: PUBG Mobile merges with The Walking Dead: See what’s new in the battle royale game

How to participate in PUBG Mobile Dussehra Lucky Draw iPhone 11 Pro Max event:

In order to participate in the contest and get a chance to try your luck to grab an iPhone 11 Pro Max, one needs to first log into the game. The players are supposed to enter the events section in the lower right corner. Click on the time limited section present on the top of the screen and Select Dussehra lucky draw option. All players will be redirected to a new webpage where they will be required to participate in the lucky draw. One needs to complete some missions before participating in the Dussehra Lucky Draw.

Previously the battle royale game has announced its merger with The Walking Dead. All the players will now be allowed to play as a character belonging to The Walking Dead and some new and iconic weapons and vehicles from the TV show will also be introduced in the game. From all the rewards which will be given in the game, Daryl Dixon’s Motorcycle will be the permanent reward. More events and weapons in consideration to the crossover between PUBG Mobile and The Walking Dead will be introduced in the game soon.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App