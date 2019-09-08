PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019: After the Jaipur finals, today is the big day for all the Guwahati finals teams, the game lovers will witness today the four lucky teams qualifying for India finals. PUBG lovers can watch the LIVE action on the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of PUBG MOBILE India.

Tencent Games had announced the PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 in August. The Guwahati Finals of the PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 is going on today (September 8) at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati. The tournament is going on right now and PUBG lovers can watch the LIVE tournament at the venue, where the entry is free, or if you want to watch the LIVE battle at your home then you can watch it on its official YouTube channel, PUBG MOBILE India Official.

The first regional finals of the PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 were conducted in Jaipur, called as the Jaipur Finals, on August 25. During the finals, top four teams qualified for the national finals of the tournament out of twenty participating northern region teams. The teams, named as Team Titans, Kill2Survive, Rising Hydra and Revenge Esports, will head to Kolkata in October to fight for a whopping prize pool of Rs. 1.5 crore.

The Guwahati tour has more than 400,000 games played across in-game and online qualifiers. The tournament will feature PUBG MOBILE clans such as 8BitRampage, featuring local boy 8Bit Beg4Mercy and INS clan. It was reported that over 50,000 squads participated in Group B from across the country who played 400,000 games in 3 rounds. The tournament was open for all the Indian players of PUBG MOBILE who have an account above the level 20 mark.

There were around 2,000 teams, which were selected for the Playoffs, from which 20 best teams were selected to battle at the Guwahati finals. Followed by the Guwahati finals, four teams will gain a spot in the India finals.

Also, four lucky teams still await for the opportunity to enter the Grand Finale through Wildcard entry. Now let’s wait for the end of the Guwahati Finals to witness the teams qualifying for the India Finals, the tournament is becoming more interesting with the teams qualifying to stand a chance to claim their authority on Rs 1.5 crore prize pool.

