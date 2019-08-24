The most-awaited Jaipur Finale of OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 is all ready to begin at 12 PM tomorrow, August 25 in Jaipur. All the fans are extremely excited to watch tomorrow's Jaipur Finale, either they can go to watch the tournament at venue or they can watch on the official YouTube channel, PUBG MOBILE India Official.

Jaipur Finals of OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 is all set to take place tomorrow i.e. August 25 in Jaipur. The PUBG Mobile developers announced this earlier that the most-awaited Group A finale of OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 will take place at JECC, RIICO Industrial Area, Jaipur.

The tournament will start on Sunday afternoon. The Group A finals will have 20 squads fighting against each other to reach the top four spots. The top four squads from the finale of each group and the four winning squads from the Wild Card matches will fight in the Grand Finale. The OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 is slated for Grand Finale on October 20.

PUBG Mobile commenced the registrations for its India Tour on July 1 for all the four groups. The last opportunity to enter the tournament is through Group D and the registrations for the same will end tomorrow, August 25. The finalists can get a chance to win the prize of nearly 1.5 crore.

Fans can watch the LIVE action at the venue for free based on first come first serve and the gates will open for the Jaipur Finals at 11 AM. If you’re at home, still you can watch the battle LIVE on PUBG MOBILE’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. The LIVE broadcast of Jaipur Finals will start at 12 PM on Sunday, August 25.

The finals are here! Click on "Set Reminder" to get a quick reminder when we go live!Catch the nail-biting finish to… Posted by PUBG MOBILE on Friday, 23 August 2019

The teams for Jaipur Finale of OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 are;

Team Fearless Team iOwN RoTN Alpha Imperious Team Dignity AVENGERS Assemble Rising Hydra RIP Legacy Orb Official Team2OP Growing Strong Team INSIGHT TE2K Kill2Survive No SympathY F Society Revenge eSports TeamTitans The Saiyan squad LZ

Watch the exhilarating journey of the twenty teams of Group A by our casters tomorrow.Casting in Hindi : MortaL,… Posted by PUBG MOBILE on Saturday, 24 August 2019

The PUBG Mobile is a world-famous battling mobile game in which 100 players divided into various squads land in a city and fight each other with multi-fire guns and bombs. The players are provided with the safety kits also in the game in case they get injured from the attack or firing. The last squad or the player survives become the winner of the match and in reward gets a CHICKEN DINNER.

