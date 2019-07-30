PUBG Mobile Lite launched in India: Popular online videogame PUBG Mobile Lite is lighter than its earlier version but providing a more exhilarating combat experience in the traditional PUBG Mobile setting. You can say its old window in a new bottle but the game features fast-paced matches and a smaller map made for 60 players. Keeping in view more devices with less RAM, this version of PUBG Mobile has been designed with Unreal Engine 4. So, the people who own smaller Android devices won’t have to compromise on the experience front that attracted millions of fans around the world. The lighter version offers just two game modes — Classic and Arcade.

Within three days of its India launch, PUBG Mobile Lite has become the top free game in the Google Play Store, reports said. Users on several social media platforms have found the new mobile version of the game simply interesting while some others said this version still needs a lot of improvements in the field of physics, gameplay, and especially the damage system. The same gameplay is here in PUBG Mobile Lite that was in Battle franchise.

These four new features make PUBG Mobile Lite interesting and unique among others.

1) Small installation, great graphics: Anybody can play the game. The game has been optimised for Android phones with less than 2GB of RAM

2) 60 players, 10-minute matches: The game has been made for 60 players instead of 100 required in the PUBG Mobile (earlier version)

3) Smoother and smarter gameplay: It’s only around 491MB to download and takes 590MB storage space for installation

4) New weapons, vehicles and rewards for new players: The game sports new weapons that allow players to fire away freely on the battlefield for survival

Minimum System Requirements PUBG Mobile Lite (Desktop)

The player device must support the OSWindows 7,8,10, 64bit

– CPU Core i3 2.4GHz

– RAM 4GB

– GPU DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

– HDD 4GB

CLICK HERE to download PUBG LITE

Apart from that, the drivers you need to download to support the are Nividia Graphics, ATI Radeon Graphics and Intel Graphics.

PUBG Mobile was initially launched in August 2018 in the Philippines.

