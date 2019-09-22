PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 Update: The PUBG Mobile Lite has been updated and now a new map names as the Golden Woods Map has been introduced in the game. A new Firefight mode and a new UAZ vehicle have been launched in the game as well. The most attractive feature added in the game is that Amazon Prime has also provided mobile game add-ons into the freebies list of few regions. The add-ons include infiltrator jacket, infiltrator mask, infiltrator shoes and infiltrator pants. As per the suggestions from the PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 changelog, a new ranked season of the battle royale game will commence on October 1, 2019. The Golden Woods map provides a small-town setting for combat play. It has been introduced with a new title system that helps the players in unlocking achievements, rank higher among other players and gain experience. A new Firefight: War Mode of RPG-7 has been introduced in the game.

The Player’s Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG)’s latest update brings a brand new PP-19 sub-machine gun, QBU DMR rifle, QBZ and the four-wheeled UAZ vehicle in the game. All Amazon Prime member can now avail free PUBG Mobile game content including the infiltrator jacket, infiltrator mask, infiltrator shoes and infiltrator pants along with the Black Magma Parachute and a new Blood Oath. As of now, these add-ons will not be available in China, Vietnam, India, South Korea and Japan. All the users can download the latest update of PUBG by visiting the Google Play Store.

