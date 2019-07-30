PUBG Mobile Lite: Tencent Games has announced that the newest mobile compatible version of the most popular game PUBG is now the Top Free Game listed in Google Play. The PUBG Mobile Lite was recently launched in India and reports say that it is already the most downloaded app.

The PUBG players may note that the PUBG Mobile Lite app has been built for Android phones which is with less than 2GB of RAM. The play is almost the same as in the earlier version of the main PUBG Mobile game. Some users of the newest version have also said that more shots are required during the gameplay to kill in the PUBG Mobile Lite than in the earlier version of the mobile game. The game in the PUBG Mobile Lite is also compatible with smartphones having low internal storage.

The graphics of the game have been toned down in the new version as compared to the main PUBG Mobile game. However, this doesn’t seem to have hampered the gaming experience for PUBG lovers. The maps of the game in the Lite version is smaller than in the main game but it has all the maps that are there on the PC. The number of players has also been reduced to 60 per game, while the main game has 100 player capacity.

