In a surprise to the PUBG makers, its latest version is doing pretty well, in fact, much above its expectations. the game has managed to top the list of games downloaded from Google Play Store. The fact that it was launched only three days ago has certainly given PUBG makers a reason to smile. The game is not only ranking top in Google Play Store but also having the highest number of downloads within a few days of launch as compared to other games that have been in the gaming market for a long time. It’s also seen as a huge achievement for any game on the Google Play Store.

There are a host of the classic PUBG features that make it different from its previous version, but simultaneously comprise an uncanny resemblance with the main game in a number of ways. The makers said the latest version was brought in after in-depth review of the previous versions which focused on new features insertion. However, the idea of this new version was also to give the players a similar virtual experience.

The makers after the review found that the game would be a great online deal for low-end phones and the idea is to give users similar experience and acquaint them with the game on low-end phones.

Interestingly, PUBG is now new to controversies. It’s often accused of adversely affect the players. In fact, several states have demanded a ban also on the game. But despite that, the number of PUBG players is only surging with each passing day. And with this latest version, the game is now accessible to all those who cannot afford an expensive Android.

