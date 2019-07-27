PUBG Mobile Lite Version: Players Unknown Battle Ground or PUBG Mobile Lite is much of a low graphics version of one of the most popular Battle Royale game known as the PUBG Mobile. The game is available on the Google Play store and all the gamers who are willing to play it can download the game from the Google Play store and experience the game in low-end devices. The PUBG Mobile Lite has been created using the Unreal Engine 4 has a size of approximately 450 MB. The PUBg Mobile Lite has been created for the devices with less than 2 GB of RAM. As per the stats, more than half of the youth in India plays games in the entry-level smartphones and taking the fact in consideration, the specification required to smoothly run the PUBG Lite Mobile Version is designed.

The gameplay for the PUBG Mobile Lite Version is going to be as same as the original version but the size of the map is decreased as now the map will consist of 60 players in a match only which clearly means that you are going to play the battle royale game at a fast pace and the game will last for only 10 minutes

Here are the 10 most interesting features of the PUBG Mobile Lite Version:

Advanced Aim Assist: With the all-new feature of auxiliary aim assist is going to make aiming simple and extremely useful while playing in the environment which has a weak network. Upgrade to Winner Pass: The Royale Pass has been replaced by the Winner Pass and the new pass is going to have faster achievements unlock and span of a month with fantastic rewards with different offers. RPG and New Firearm integration: In the PUBG Lite version, players will experience a new weapon in selected game modes only, allowing a chance to create new attack and defense tactics. Bullet Trail Adjustment: The bullet speed in the PUBG Mobile Lite has been increased and no bullet drop effect will be seen in the game in order to get clearer shots in weak network requirements also. Weapon recoil suppression: The adherence mechanism suppresses the weapon recoil to a certain amount which makes game control better in weak network environments. Extended time to kill: The PUBG Mobile Lite version has increased the time to kill which is going to increase the player’s survivability during the battles and encouraging the aggressive play. Heal yourself while moving: Players will be able to heal themselves in all ways except for when they are prone. This is particularly useful in high latency conditions where the movement and actions might inhibit the healing mechanism in the gameplay and this will help in speeding up the game. Location display: The map in the PUBG Mobile Lite will expose a shooter present in the range of mini-map providing simplified battle and enhanced battle speed. Map Quality Optimization: The game is also going to sport an optimized map quality and parachute loading screen. Building area and supplies optimization: Building density and loot frequency have been increased to enhance the looting process and increase the battle progression in the game.

