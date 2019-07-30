The lite version of the PUBG Mobile has been introduced in India and just in three days, the game has been downloaded 10 million times. Here are the differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

The Lite version of one of the most famous battle royale games, PUBG Mobile has debuted in India on Jule 26, 2019, and in just three days, the game has been downloaded more than 10 million times and people are actively playing it. The PUBG Mobile Lite requires only 1 to 2 GB of RAM to run smoothly as it has been made in consideration of the fact that majority of Indian youth uses smartphones with 2 GB RAM or lesser which makes the original game inaccessible for the users as their devices are unable to run the game perfectly due to its high-end graphics and heavy size. In order to solve this problem, Tencent games have launched the lite version of the battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite:

Maps and servers:

The main difference that is figured out by the most number of people is the map in both the original and the lite version of the game. PUBG Mobile has 4 maps including the Miramar, Erangel, Vikendi, and Sanhok while on the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite has Erangel in the classic mode and War in the arcade mode. The map on the lite version is very different from the original Erangel’s map. The locations and the surroundings of the same are also very different and it doesn’t feel as same as the original version too. The war map in the game unlocks at level 10.

Time Limit:

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite matches have a different time limit for the matches too. Usual matches on PUBG Mobile last for 20 to 30 minutes while on the other hand, PUBG Mobile lite matches run at a fast pace and end in 10 to 12 minutes.

Size:

PUBG Mobile Lite is currently available for the android version only and is downloadable at a size of 491 MB, on the other hand, PUBG Mobile has a size of around 2 GB on the Android and approximately 2.4 GB on iOS.

Player cap:

In a regular match of Player’s Unknown Battle Grounds (PUBG), a total number of 100 players can participate at a time in a match but in the PUBG Mobile Lite, only 60 players can play in a solo game with each other which is 40 players less than the original version of PUBG Mobile.

Royal pass vs Winner pass:

PUBG Mobile Lite has introduced a new pass instead of the royal pass of the original version of the PUBG Mobile which is known as the winner pass. The mere difference between the two passes is the fact that the Winner Pass will provide the rewards more quickly and it expires in a month. The Royale Pass will last longer than the Winner Pass.

