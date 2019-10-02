PUBG Mobile merges with The Walking Dead: The Players Unknown Battle Ground or popularly known as PUBG Mobile has announced a merger with The Walking Dead. See what's new in the stock for the gamers.

PUBG Mobile merges with The Walking Dead: The battle royale game PUBG Mobile or the Players Unknown Battle Ground has come with a piece of good news about its merger with The Walking Dead Franchise. The merger of both PUBG Mobile and The Walking dead is going to bring new character skins, vehicles form the show and weapons in the game. Now PUBG Mobile players can play the game as the characters of The Walking Dead including, Ngam, Michonne, Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon. The crossover between PUBG Mobile and The Walking dead has also introduced Daryl’s motorcycle skin, Negam’s barb-wired ‘Lucille’ bat and Michonee’s katana skin. the merger also introduced The Walking Dead Board Game in PUBG mobile. Players can start playing the game by just tapping the banner available at the bottom right of the main menu in PUBG Mobile.

As same as other limited edition skins, here too players are required to accomplish missions and collect items to exchange them for rewards. Daryl Dixon’s motorcycle is going to be a permanent reward in PUBG Mobile.

As PUBG Mobile merges with The Walking Dead, the game has claimed that it will be soon introducing more characters and events from The Walking Dead. The merger of PUBG Mobile and The Walking Dead can be currently experienced globally including India and will continue to early 2020. Previously, PUBG Mobile has merged with Resident Evil 2 and Godzilla: King of Monsters in order to introduce new character skins and plots in the gameplay.

In the battle royale game, an October give away event is also going on where the gamers have a chance to grab an iPhone 11. This special in-game event is only available in India, NA, SEA, and MENA. An India-exclusive offer is also live on PUBG Mobile. Dussehra offer in the game PUBG Mobile includes exciting rewards like iPhone 11 Pro Max, in-game outfits and skins, Boat earphones.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App