PUBG Mobile Version 0.13.5 Update: The latest update of one of the most famous mobile games, PUBG Mobile is going to roll out today. The update is going to feature new pass, season and a new weapon will also be introduced in the game.

PUBG Mobile Version 0.13.5 Update: One of the most addictive smartphone games, PUBG mobile is going to get a new update today. The developers of the game declared the fact through social media and all the gamers might witness a notification for the same while booting up the game. The update is expected to consume 181 Mb of the storage space on iOS and around 158 MB on Android-based smartphones. The developer also cleared out the fact that people with different versions of the game will not be able to invite each other in the game or play together so all the gamers are suggested to update PUBG as soon as the update for the game rolls out. The gamers who will update the game between July 16, 2019, to July 22, 2019, will get the Parachute trail-I and 1888BP in the game.

One of the most important modifications which are going to be made in the game is that a new weapon will be introduced which will be named as PP-19 Bizon. This is going to be the game’s fifth submachine gun and the gun will use 9mm rounds. The weapon will be available in Erangel and Vikendi and will include a 53-round magazine. the gun doesn’t support magazine upgrades, it only supports copes up to 6x and muzzle. The gun will have single-shot damage of 35, and a fire-rate closes to that of the UMP.

The update is also going to bring a new season for the delight of the gamers. The entire season 8 outfit will now be available at Gold tier. Once the players reach Diamond Tiers, they will get a season exclusive weapon finishes.

PUBG has introduced a new Royale Pass with the new season and this time it seems to be an ocean summer theme where the gamers are expected to discover some hidden ocean treasures. The players can ask their friends for the Elite Pass or Elite Pass Plus as per the new update. Other modifications in the game include the third-person perspective to the team deathmatch room mode.

PUBG Mobile is also going to sport a new High Frame Rate option to HDR mode. This feature will only be available for high-end devices only and can be altered through the graphics option settings. The developers of the game have said this that this mode is going to drain the battery of the smartphones at a higher rate.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App