PUBG, Momo Challenge banned in Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts of Gujarat: The battle royale game PUBG is now banned in the District authorities of Rajkot, Gujarat. Previously the momo challenge was also banned in Gujarat which targeted teens and made them attempt harmful tasks and now the ban is also imposed by the Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts authorities. The Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar areas have issued a notice that restricts anyone from playing the battle royale game PUBG and the momo challenge too. As mentioned in the reports, the notice states that both PUBG and momo challenge provoke violent behaviour among the players. Most of the players of both games are school kids or teenagers.

The reports stated that the behaviour of the people playing PUBG has been changed a lot by the time. The ban is imposed under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the ban, if someone is found playing the game then the person will face all required legal actions. Any citizens of both the districts can report to the police if they find someone playing PUBG. The police are allowed to play the game as the battle royale game helps them in an investigation. In addition to that, all the research and educational institutes are exempted from the ban for now.

An immense increase was witnessed in the number of people playing PUBG in India. Previously, the game has been banned from the primary schools in Gujarat. In Maharashtra, an 11-year old kid filed a PIL to get the game banned.

PUBG is one of the most famous games with more than 30-million daily active players. Due to the addiction noticed in the kids for the game, the game developers declared a digital lock on some parts of the game that requires the players under 13 years of age to ask their guardians to permit them to play. this feature is under the testing stage in the Chinese version of the game.

