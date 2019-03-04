Realme 3 debuts in India: Realme 3 is launched in India and it will be available on the E-commerce website Flipkart on March 12. The Realme 3 is powered by a highly durable 4,230 mAh battery and runs on the Android 9.0 Pie. The phone features a dual rear camera set up and a 13-megapixel front camera.

Realme 3 debuts in India: One of the most awaited smartphones of 2019, Realme 3 has officially hit the Indian market on March 4 2019. The Realme 3 features an up to date front camera and latest 3D gradient unibody design. The smartphone features a dual rear camera set up along with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Realme 3 Features a waterdrop style notch display. The Smartphone will be available in 2 RAM variants in India. According to further reports, Realme 3 Pro will hit India in April 2019.

The price of the basic model of Realme 3 consisting of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is Rs. 8,999 in India and the price for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is Rs 10,999. The phone will be available in three different colour options i.e., Radiant blue, dynamic black and black colour options. The E-commerce website Flipkart is going to host a sale of Realme 3 on March 12. The Radiant Blue colour option of Realme 3 will be available from March 26.

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone will run on the latest Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The Realme 3 consists of a 2.1 Gigahertz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

The smartphone features a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Realme 3 is powered by a 4,230 mAh battery along with a 10W charger. The smartphone includes sensors like ambient light sensor, digital compass, accelerometer, proximity sensor and the fingerprint sensor.

The CEO of Realme, Madhav Seth has told that the Realme 3 Pro will challenge Redmi Note 7 Pro in the Indian market and will be launched in India in the month of April.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More