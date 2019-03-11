Realme 3 Flipkart sale from March 12 noon: Realme 3 is going on sale at 12:00 PM on March 12 through Flipkart. The 3 GB RAM variant of the smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 and the 4 GB RAM variant of the Realme 3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999.

Realme 3 Flipkart sale from March 12 noon: The latest instalment of Realme, Realme 3 made its debut in India recently and the smartphone is soon going to witness a sale on e-commerce website Flipkart. The Realme 3 will be available on sale from tomorrow at 12:00 PM through Flipkart and realme.com which is the official website of Realme. This is the first-ever sale of the smartphone in India. Realme is also trying to coordinate with the offline stores in India and soon the official offline release date of the smartphone will be confirmed.

The 3 GB RAM variant of the Realme 3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 while its original price is Rs 10,999. The 4 GB RAM variant of the Realme 3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 while its original price is Rs 12,999. Only first one million users can avail the discounted price. The company will sell the smartphone at its original price after the sale of one million copies. An instant discount of Rs 500 can be availed on both the 3 GB and the 4 GB RAM models through HDFC credit and debit cards.

The Realme 3 has three colour variants including the Dynamic Black, Classic Black and the Radiant Blue. The availability of the Radiant Blue colour variant is still not confirmed.

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display and waterdrop notch. The smartphone has a 3D unibody design. Realme 3 runs on the MediaTek Helio P70 processor along with a Mali-G72 GPU. Realme 3 sports a 13-megapixel camera and is powered by a battery of 4,230 mAh. The smartphone is based on the Android pie 9.0 and the company’s ColorOS 6.0.

