Realme 3 Pro: Realme 3 Pro is expected to be launched in India on April 22. The company has sent media invites for the launch of the smartphone. The launch event is going to take place in New Delhi.

Realme 3 Pro: Realme is going to launch its latest flagship smartphones rumoured to be named as Realme 3 Pro on April 22, 2019. The company has issued out media invites for the launch of the smartphone. The launch event of the smartphone is going to take place in New Delhi. Previously, the company launched a teaser of the smartphone during the launch of the Realme 3. the teaser clearly stated that the device is going to give a tough competition to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The CEO of Realme, Madhav Seth recently published a tweet that the latest flagship smartphone is going to support the popular battle royale game and Fortnite. He concluded his tweet by taking a dig at the Redmi Note 7 Pro by saying that some other pro devices are unable to handle the game. He attached an image with his tweet which showed the Realme 3 Pro in the background and Fornite playing on the screen of the smartphone.

As per the previous reports, Realme 3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor along with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device will be available in three different RAM variants including the 4 GB RAM variant along with 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM variant along with 32 GB internal storage and the high-end model consisting of 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage. Further reports claimed that the device is going to sport Sony IMX519 primary camera sensor. Previously, the same processor was used in OnePlus 6T. The device is going to support the VOOC 3.0 fast charging standard. This is expected to be true as the media invites also have VOOC written on them. According to the company, VOOC 3.0 is 23.8 per cent faster in comparison to the VOOC 2.0.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More