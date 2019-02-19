Realme 3 to hit Indian market in the first quarter of 2019: Realme has dropped sufficient hints through its official Twitter handle to confirm the debut of Realme 3 in the India smartphone industry. Through a tweet, Realme has depicted that Realme 3 is going to make it to the market soon.

Earlier this year, Realme made a hype by making the statement that their next smartphone Realme 3 will make a debut in the Indian smartphone industry by the first quarter of 2019. Now, on February 19, 2019, Realme has dropped an official teaser of the smartphone that confirms the fact that Realme 3 is going to hit the market soon. The teaser and the image of the Realme 3 smartphone clearly throw light on the fact that the Realme 3 is going to make it to the Indian smartphone industry soon. Till now, the company has not revealed any specifications and other details about the phone.

A tweet which was sent out by the official account of Realme said that it will see whether people can put 1 and 2 together which is depicted by Realme 1 and Realme 2 respectively. The tweets text is accompanied by an image asking the same question. The reply of the official twitter handle of Realme replied to the comments of various users and verified the fact that Realme 3 is going to be the next smartphone by the company.

Let’s see if you can put 1 and 2 together. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hLneqExJc9 — Realme (@realmemobiles) February 19, 2019

While the Realme 3 teaser is anticipated to create a heavy buzz about the phone in the market, people are curious to get a rigid teaser in which they can get to know about the specifications and other details of the all-new Realme 3. The only information till now is that the Realme 3 will make its debut in the first quarter of 2019 and it can feature a 48-megapixel camera as the company has mentioned this fact before that they are working in a phone which will have a 48-megapixel camera.

