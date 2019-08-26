Realme 5 first sale: Realme is all set to sale its smartphone Realme 5 via its official website Realme.com and Flipkart.com from August 27,12pm onwards. The much-awaited smartphone is available for Rs 9,999 for its basic variant with 4GB RAM +32GB storage.

Realme 5 first sale: The Realme 5 and 5 Pro have been launched in India on August 20, 2019, and the Realme 5 will be available on sale for the first time in India tomorrow via Flipkart and Realme’s own portal realme.com. Today is the last date to pre-order the smartphone till midnight via Flipkart.com and Realme.com. The smartphone Realme 5 will exclusively be available on Flipkart.com and Realme.com from August 27, Tuesday, 2019, from 12:00 PM onwards.

Realme 5 sale offers and price in India

The starting price for Realme 5 is Rs 9,999 for the basic variant with 3GB RAM accompanied with 32 GB internal storage. There are three variants of this phone. Besides the basic variant that costs around Rs 9,999, 4GB RAM variant along with 64 GB internal storage will be priced around Rs 10,999 and 4 GB RAM variant accompanied with 128 GB internal storage will cost around Rs 11,999. Realme 5 has come up with offers such as complete mobile protection at Rs 99 on Flipkart. On buying, the phone from Flipkart or Realme.com customers will get an exclusive benefit worth Rs 7,000 from Jio.

Realme 5 specification

Talking about the specifications of Realme 5, it sports a 7.5-inch HD+ display with a powerful corning gorilla glass protection. The Realme 5 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and is based on the Android 9.0 Pie.

The Realme 5 sports a quad rear camera set up which includes a primary camera of 12-megapixel, a secondary camera of 8-megapixel, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The Realme 5 features a 13-megapixel front camera for the sake of selfies. It is packed with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery and has a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear side of the phone.

