Realme 5 Flipkart sale: Realme 5 will be available on sale today on September 10, Tuesday, 2019. The phoner will be available at Flipkart and Realme’s official website, realme.com. The sale will start at 12:00 PM. Realme has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available on sale on every Tuesday in India. The Realme 5 sports a quad rear camera set up, 13-megapixel front camera.

Realme 5 Flipkart sale offer: Realme 5 is available at a price of Rs 9,999 for the basic variant which consists of 3 GB RAM along with 32 GB internal storage. The 4 GB RAM variant along with 64 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 10,999 and the high-end model of the Realme 5 with 4 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 12:00 PM. The lastest sale of the Realme 5 will start at 12:00 PM today through Flipkart and official website of Realme. The smartphone will be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple color variants. As per the sale offers, Realme 5 buyers will get 7 per cent supercash worth Rs 750 when paying using MobiKwik. The buyers of the Realme will be eligible for Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000. All the buyers will get a 5 per cent discount on Flipkart using an HDFC Bank credit card.

ALSO READ: Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A3: In-depth comparison of two high-end smartphones

The Realme 5 is based on the Android 9 Pie with Color OS 6.0. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with corning Gorilla glass protection. The Realme 5 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone is powered by a battery of 5000 mAh. As per the camera of the smartphone is considered, it sports a quad rear camera set up including 12-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Realme 5 has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. Other specifications of the smartphone include 128 GB internal storage, microSD card slot through which the memory of the smartphone can be expanded up to 256 GB, rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App