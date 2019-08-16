Realme 5 India debut: The Realme 5 and Realme 5 pro are going to make their India debut on August 20, 2019. Both the smartphones are said to have a quad rear camera setup and will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 5 India debut: Realme 5 is all set to debut along with Realme 5 Pro next week, could be introduced at a price below the mark of Rs 10,000. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme has said in a tweet that it will reveal the world’s first quad-camera smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India on the scheduled date which is August 20, 2019, which was a clear hint to the Realme 5. Realme 5 Pro will also make its debut with four quad cameras at the back with the primary camera of 48-megapixels.

A teaser page of the smartphones on Flipkart reveals that Realme 5 will feature a primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a super macro lens and a portrait lens. The smartphone will be powered by a battery of 5,000 mAh. The rear camera in the Realme 5 will be aligned vertically on the left and there will be a rear circular fingerprint sensor as well.

The teaser of the Realme 5 also suggests a brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The masses need to wait for the official launch of the smartphone in order to know about all the details on the specifications of the display and the four cameras, etc.

The Realme 5 Pro will sport a 48-megapixel primary camera, the rest three cameras will be as same as the Realme 5. The smartphone will support VOOC flash charge 3.0 technology which is claimed to charge the smartphone to 55 per cent in 30 minutes. Ths smartphone will come with a 20W charger. The smartphone which will come in the premium range will cost more than Rs 12,000.

