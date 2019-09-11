Realme 5 Pro Flipkart sale: E-commerce website Flipkart is going to hold a sale of the Realme 5 Pro and the smartphone will be available with many special offers and discount.

Realme 5 Pro Flipkart sale today at 12:00 PM: Realme 5 Pro will be available on a sale once again in India today through e-e-commerce website Flipkart and Realme’s official website realme.com. The Realme 5 Pro debuted in India in August 2019 and the smartphone was offered for the first time last week. Realme held three flash sales for the smartphone on the very same day. The Realme 5 Pro sports quad rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and 4,035 mAh battery.

Realme 5 Pro Flipkart sale: Price and sale offers

The basic variant of the Realme 5 Pro including 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage is available at a price of Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage is available at a price of Rs 14,999 while the top-end model having 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 16,999. Realme 5 Pro will be available in Crystal green and sparkling blue colour variants.

As per the sale and offers of the smartphone are considered, buyers will get 7 per cent SuperCash discounts worth Rs 750 when the payment is made using MobiKwik. The buyers will also be eligible for Rs 7,000 as well as free Paytm first membership. Flipkart buyers will get 5 per cent discount if they use a credit card of HDFC bank. If the buyers use Axis bank credit card then they will get 5 per cent discount.

Realme 5 Pro Flipkart sale: Specifications and features

The Realme 5 Pro is based on the Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6. The smartphone comes with 6.3-inch full HD+ display and corning gorilla glass. The Realme 5 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. The smartphone is powered by a battery of 4035 mAh and supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

In terms of camera, the Realme 5 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. The Realme 5 Pro sports a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

