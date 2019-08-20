Realme 5 Pro India debut: The much-awaited smartphones Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro were launched in India through a launch event held in Delhi. here is an overview of the specifications, features and prices of both the smartphones.

Realme 5 Pro India debut: The much-awaited Realme 5 series has been launched in India via the Realme 5 series India launch event in which the company’s CEO Madhav Seth was on stage. The CEO said that Realme X was a big hit in the smartphone industry and he also mentioned the ratings of Realme 3i and Realme X on the E-commerce giant Flipkart which is the online retail partner of the company. Realme CEO also added that Realme was the fastest brand to achieve the landmark shipment of 8 million smartphones. He also quoted the offline expansion of the brand as he said that Realme is now available in 8000 stores and across 60 cities pan-India.

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are going to set new standards in the industry due to the features offered by them in the mentioned price range. The Realme 5 Pro comes with a new Crystal Design with a holographic colour effect. The smartphone will be available in sparkling blue and Crystal green colours. The Realme 5 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD- display along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a dewdrop notch. As per the camera of the Realme 5, Pro is concerned, the smartphone consists of a one of a kind quad rear camera setup which includes a 45-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel camera for portraits and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. As per the front camera is concerned, the Realme 5 Pro has a 16-megapixel front camera and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. The top-end model of the smartphone consists of 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage. The Realme 5 Pro is powered by a battery of 4035 mAh and supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The Realme 5 is also going to sport a quad rear camera setup which will include a 12-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel camera for portraits and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In terms of battery, Realme 5 outclasses the Realme 5 Pro as it is powered by a battery of 5,000 mAh. The Realme 5 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 processor.

As per the cost of both the smartphones is concerned, Realme 5’s 3 GB RAM along with 32 GB internal storage variant will be priced at Rs 9,999, 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4 GB RAM along with 128 GV internal storage will be priced at Rs 11,999. The first sale of the Realme 5 is scheduled to be held on August 27, 2019, at 12:00 PM and the sale will go live on Realme.com and Flipkart. The Realme 5 Pro’s 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 13,999, 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal; storage will be priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8 GB RAM along 128 GB storage will be priced at Rs 16,999. The first sale of the Realme 5 Pro is scheduled to be held on September 4, 2019.

