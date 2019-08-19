Realme 5 Pro India launch: Realme is going to launch two smartphones of the Realme 5 series including the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro. Both the smartphones are expected to feature a quad rear camera setup.

Realme 5 Pro India launch: Just a month after the debut the of Realme flagship smartphone RealmeX, now the company is all set to introduce the next-generation device which is named as the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. The Chinese smartphone producing company has skipped number 4 as it is considered a symbol of bad luck in China. As per the official website of Realme, 5 Pro will be a part of the Realme 5 series and it will sport a 48-megapixel camera and will consist of a quad rear camera set up.

The Primary camera of the Realme 5 Pro will be of 48-megapixels along with f/1.8 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup will come with a 119-degree field of view. Apart from the primary camera and the wide-angle camera, the other two lenses will support portrait and super macro shots.

As per the leaks on a website, the Realme 5 Pro will carry RMX1971 as its model number. The listing of the smartphone also suggests that it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The Realme 5 Pro is expected to have 8 GB RAM in its high-end model and will be based on the Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Realme 5 is expected to have a 6.5-inch HD+ display and will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 processor. The smartphone will also sport a 48-megapixel camera as same in the Realme 5 Pro. As per the storage of the smartphone is considered, it will be available in two storage variants including, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage.

Realme 5 Pro India launch:

When is the event going to take place?

The Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 launch is scheduled to happen on August 20, 2019.

Where will the event take place?

The Realme 5 Pro launch will take place in New Delhi at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live stream of the Realme 5 Pro launch?

The live streaming of the launch of Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro can be seen on the official YouTube channel of Realme.

