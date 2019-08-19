Realme 5 Pro India launch: Realme is going to launch Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in India on August 20, 2019. Realme has come up with better specifications, camera quality and low prices which is a robust step in the market segment. As per the reports, it has a quad-camera set up mounted at the left corner of the phone at the rear side.

Realme 5 Pro India launch: From being the first company to come up with a 64-megapixel rear camera to confirming a quad-camera phone for less than Rs 10000, Realme is setting a benchmark in the market and now the Chinese smartphone brand is all set to create new and high standards in the market. With its low budget and unique camera specifications, Realme has made the audience curious and it is going to release the Realme 5 series in the Indian market on August 20, 2019. Before the India debut of Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, here you can have a look on the speculated prices, specifications, and features of the much-awaited smartphones of the Realme 5 series.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro specifications:

It is confirmed that the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will be powered by a battery 5,000 mAh. While Realme 5 pro will come up with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology, which is claimed to charge the smartphone to 55 percent in a time span of 30 minutes which was showcased in a teaser video of Realme 5 Pro featured on Flipkart.

The teaser also suggests that the smartphone is going to sport a quad rear camera set up along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Now coming to the camera of Realme 5 Pro, it has 48 megapixels Sony IMX586 primary sensor as witnessed in the Flipkart teaser. It has 119-degree wide-angle lens, a 4cm focus Super Macro Lens, and a depth sensor for portrait images.

Talking about the processor, Realme 5 will be launched with Snapdragon 665 paired with 4GB of RAM and Realme 5 Pro will have octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, as per the reports.

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro prices:

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the price for Realme 5 will be below Rs 10000 in India and the price of Realme 5 Pro has neither been announced from official sources nor from leaks.

