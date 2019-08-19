Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A3: The Realme 5 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi A3 are going to make their India debut on August 20, 2019, and August 21, 2019, respectively. Here is an in-depth comparison between both smartphones.

Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A3: The two most known smartphone producing brands Realme and Xiaomi are going set new benchmarks in the industry by their new smartphones Realme 5 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A3 which are going debut in India on August 20 and August 21, 2019, respectively. The Mi A3 will be directly challenging the Realme 5 Pro as they both have some kind of similar specs and features. The Mi A3 has its own positive and a few negative aspects, on the other hand, Realme 5 Pro is also going to have some unique features and points of conflicts too. The Android One interface is definitely going to draw a line fo big difference between the two.

Here is a detailed comparison between Xiaomi Mi A3 and Realme 5 Pro:

Fingerprint sensor: In-display vs Physical

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is going to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and it is going to be the only smartphone of Xiaomi to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The respond time of the sensor is very quick and the AMOLED panel of the smartphone gives you an option to have an always-on screen.

On the other hand, Realme 5 Pro is going to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as same as its predecessor. A majority of people find the physical fingerprint sensor more convenient in comparison to the in-display fingerprint sensor but this feature in both the smartphones is not going to disappoint you as both have a quick response time and are best options in the specified budget.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712

The Xiaomi Mi A3 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor which stands between the Snapdragon 660 and 675 processor. The chipset has better processing speed than its predecessor and is loaded with artificial intelligence capabilities. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor performs great when used for multi-tasking or playing mid-end games.

On the other hand, Realme 5 Pro will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor which is a product of the Qualcomm 700 chipset series. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC is definitely going to have few advantages over the Snapdragon 665 processor as the Snapdragon 712 chipset will deliver a better performance in terms of hardcore gaming and multitasking.

Operating system: Android One vs ColorOS

The outstanding and user-friendly operating system Android One used by the Xiaomi Mi A3 takes it to an advantage over the Realme 5 Pro. The Mi A3 is based on the Android Pie 9.0 and comes with a guaranteed upgrade to Android Q. google is going to offer a guaranteed upgrade for the smartphone until two years of its launch.

On the other hand, Realme 5 Pro will use its own ColorOS 6 as its operating system and will be based on the Android 9.0 Pie. Realme is also working on its own customized user interface which can be availed by the users by the year-end.

Camera: 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup vs 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup

The Xiaomi Mi A3 sports a triple rear camera set up including a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.79, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel wide-angle lens. Here you get a double dose of the wide-angle lens but a lack of details in the photographs due to the absence of depth sensor in the smartphone.

On the other hand, Realme 5 Pro is going to sport a quad rear camera set up along with a 48-megapixel primary camera, and the three additional sensors are going to be a wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view, a super macro lens, and a depth sensor in order to provide clear details of the photograph.

Battery: VOOC 20W charging vs QC 18W charging

In order to set a new benchmark, the new Mi A3 is going to feature a bigger battery. The Mi A3 will come with a 4000 mAh battery and a Type C USB connector charging and will support 18W fast charging. The battery capacity is increased in the Mi A3 in comparison to its predecessor.

On the other hand, the Realme 5 Pro is going to feature a 5000 mAh battery as per the speculations and the smartphone will support VOOC 3.0 powered 20W fast charge technology. In terms of battery back up, Realme 5 Pro is going to beat the Mi A3 due to VOOC 3.0 support and a bigger battery.

As per the specified grounds of comparison, Realme 5 Pro is going to have a clear advantage over the Xiaomi Mi A3. The Xiaomi Mi A3 is expected to be priced around Rs 17,000 and the Realme 5 Pro will be under the price range of Rs 15,000. Now, it will be very interesting to see the face-off between the two smartphones with almost the same specifications and similar enough price range.

