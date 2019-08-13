Through a dedicated microsite, Flipkart has confirmed that Realme will be introducing its Realme 5-series model in India with a quad rear camera set up on Tuesday, August 20. It will feature an ultra-wide-angle lens which will come with a primary sensor along with large pixel size and aperture lens.

Realme is all set to launch its new Realme 5-series model in India with a quad rear camera setup on Tuesday, August 20, Flipkart confirmed through a dedicated microsite. The new smartphone will feature an ultra-wide-angle lens. This new development of Realme phone has come after Chinese company revealed its first 64-megapixel camera phone, sporting a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor.

Realme 64-megapixel camera phone will be launched in Diwali, on October 27. Realme 5 series is expected to consist of the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro.

Apart from this, the microsite highlights the upcoming Realme phone, which comes with a primary sensor with large pixel size and large aperture lens. The handset will also have a secondary sensor  with an ultra-wide-angle carrying a 119-degree field-of-view, a tertiary sensor with a super macro lens sporting a focal length of 4cm, and the fourth sensor with a portrait lens.

In the previous week, Realme has showcased its 64-megapixel camera phone that is touted to be India before Diwali. The company announced that it had used the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor, and it had notably the same sensor that Samsung and Xiaomi are all set to deploy on their 64-megapixel camera phone.

The Realme phone with the new sensor would arrive with the Realme X Pro, which is an upgrade of an original Realme X.

While demonstrating its 64-megapixel camera phone in New Delhi previous week, Realme also reveals it will unveil two additional quad-camera smartphones. Expectedly, it will be of upcoming Realme 5-series phone that will be launching in the country on August 20.

