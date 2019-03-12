Realme Holi Days Sale: Realme Holi Days Sale are going to start on Amazon. Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro are going to receive discounts during the Realme Holi days sale. Realme is also going to host a 'crazy deal' promotion program under which the company will sell its backpack at a price of just Re 1.

Realme Holi Days Sale: Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro are going to receive discounts during the Realme Holi days sale that will start from March 13, 2019. Along with the discounts on the Realme U1 and the Realme 2 Pro, The Oppo sub-brand is going to provide Realme Backpack at Rupee 1 to first 50 customers on March 13 and 14. The Oppo sub-brand is all set to start the Realme Holi Days Sale in India at 12:00 PM on March 13 and it will last till March 15.

As per the information shared in the promotion, Realme U1 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. The original retail price of the Smartphone is Rs 10,999. The Realme 2 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,990 in the Realme Holi Days Sale. The original price of the Realme 2 Pro is Rs 12,990.

Relame is also going to host a ‘crazy deal’ promotion program under which the company will sell its backpack at a price of just Re 1. The ‘crazy deal’ is limited to the first 50 customer participating in the sale. The ‘crazy deal’ will start from 12:00 PM IST on March 13 and 14.

Along with the Holi Days Sale, Realme has conducted a Realme 3 sale in India for the second time at 8 PM today. The latest model of Realme 3 made its debut in India last week and went on sale for the first time today. The 3 GB RAM variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4 GB RAM variant costs Rs 10,999.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More