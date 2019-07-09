Realme Million days sale are going on at Flipkart. The CEO of Realme Madhav Seth announced the new Million days sale in India. The major highlight of this sale is that the company will provide a 2-year warranty on their phone model Realme C2.

Realme is up with its Realme million days sale. The CEO of Realme Madhav Seth announced the new Million days sale in India. The major highlight of this sale is that the company will provide a 2-year warranty on their phone model Realme C2. It is also expected that there will be a drop in the price of Realme 3 pro. This sale is scheduled to be held from July 10 to July 12, 2019, with a lot of exciting offers.

The offers will be provided to the consumer in consideration of the huge sale of the Realme C2, over 1 million copies of the smartphone are sold till now. The smartphone was launched in the month of April.

Seth tweeted about the upcoming event. As a part of the sale, the price of Realme C2 which was Rs 6,834 comes with a 2-years warranty. The offer will be available for 2 days only. Customer can avail the offer by purchasing the phone either through Flipkart or Realme.com.

Things you need to know

The phone will be available on open sale so that maximum people can avail this offer. Realme C2 is available in 3 variants which are 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. The price of the phones will be Rs 5,999, Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively. It will be available in 2 colour options which are Diamond Blue and Diamond Black.

In addition to this, customers can also avail some exciting offers on Realme 3 pro. It is confirmed that there will be a reduction in the price of this mobile phone. The phone will be available in 3 different variants which are 4GB + 64GB , 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB with the discount on the prices ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1000. The smartphone will be available in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour variants.

Features and specifications:

Realme C2:

The realme c2 will run on Android 9 Pie operating system with colour 6.0. Realme C2 will have 6.1 inches full HD display. It has a dual rear camera set-up with 13-megapixel primary camera and 2-megapixels of a secondary camera which will help in capturing best shots in low lights. For selfie lovers, it has a front camera of 5-Megapixels shooter to capture best images.

It will provide a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and with 4,000 mAH battery.

Realme 3 pro:

The smartphone will run on the Android pie operating system with 6.3 inch full HD IPS display. The screen will be protected by gorilla glass 5. The phone will have the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SOC processor with 6GB of RAM.

For camera lovers, it has a setup of a dual camera with 16-megapixel of primary and 5-megapixel of secondary camera. Its 25-megapixel front camera will capture smooth and clear selfies.

It will come with the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition to this, it has onboard storage of 128 GB. Realme 3 pro has an excellent battery back-up of 4050 mAh.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App