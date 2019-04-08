Realme Pro 3 to hit the market just before the Redmi Note 7 Pro launch: Realme 3 Pro is going to make its debut before the launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. Realme 3 Pro is going to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. A 48-megapixel camera is also expected in the flagship smartphone of Realme.

Realme Pro 3 to hit the market just before the Redmi Note 7 Pro launch: Realme has already made an announcement that the company’s next flagship smartphone, allegedly, Realme 3 Pro is going to make its debut before the launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. The CEO of Realme, Madhav Seth, confirmed the fact on April 8, 2019, that Realme is going to launch the smartphone at the Delhi University Stadium in the month of April. Before the official debut of the Realme 3 Pro in India, the specifications of the smartphone have been leaked. As per the reports, the Realme 3 Pro is going to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The Xiaomi Redmi Note pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, so the Realme 3 Pro is going to be a tough challenge for the Note 7 pro in terms of the processor.

The Realme 3 Pro will be available in various storage variants with the basic variant consisting of 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. A 48-megapixel camera is also expected in the flagship smartphone of Realme. The smartphone is also rumoured to support fast charging technology.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 48-megapixel camera and a dual rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, corning gorilla glass 5. The smartphone consists of 6 GB RAM. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by a battery of 4000 mAh and is available at a cost of Rs 13,999. Realme is leaving no stone unturned in order to create smartphones that are able to survive in the market and give a tough fight to the smartphones of Redmi. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is called as the camera beast. It will be very interesting to see as in between Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro, which one is going to attract more consumers and provide the user with a better experience.

