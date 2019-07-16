Realme X debuts in India: The brand new realme X has hit the markets in India after its debut in China. The smartphone is going to be one of the most affordable flagship smartphone of the company.

Realme X debuts in India: Realme X made its debut in India after a couple of months it hit the China Market. The Realme X is the most top-notch smartphone offered by the company as it sports a notch-less AMOLED display. In terms of pricing and specifications, the brand new Realme X is one step ahead of the Realme 3 Pro. Realme has launched the Realme X as the flagship smartphone at an affordable price. The target audience of the smartphone are the consumers who look for all the latest trends in a flagship smartphone which is affordable at the same point of time. The basic variant of the Realme X will be available at a price of Rs 16,999 and the top-notch model of the smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 20,999 on sale soon.

The Realme X sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 91 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The Realme X is going to have 3 RAM variants including the 4 GB RAM, 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM variants. The 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variant will be paired with 64 GB internal storage and the 8 GB RAM variant will be paired with 128 GB internal storage. The Realme X is going to sport a 48-megapixel primary camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera. The smartphone also features a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is based on the Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 on top. The smartphone will be powered by a 3,765 mAh battery.

