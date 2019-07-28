One of the much-awaited flagship smartphones of Realme known as the Realme X has made it to the market and as per the anticipations, the smartphone is going to give a tough competition to Redmi Note 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 and Samsung Galaxy M40.

The Shenzhen-based Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Realme, has taken a big step towards its growth in India. Previously, the main focus of Realme was to launch lower-midrange phones, but they did a massive climb and launched Realme X, which is priced at Rs 16,999. This phone is considered as the massive upgrade to Realme 3 Pro.

If we made a comparison between some mid-range phones like Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M40, we would find that Realme X has better specifications with less cost. The phone is also backed a decent battery of 3,765 mAH which supports the Vooc Flash charging 3.0

Features and Specifications of Realme X :

Realme X offers an AMOLED 6.53-inch display and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base of model Realme X come with 4GB RAM. The phone also sports an in-built fingerprint sensor, which is very rare in smartphones ranging between Rs 16,000-Rs 20,000.

If we take a look on the camera setup, Realme X sports a dual rear camera setup which include a primary camera of 48-megapixel and a secondary camera of 5-megapixel. The primary sensor in Realme X is Sony’s IMX 586, which is also used in some premium smartphones like One Plus 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro. It has in-built HDR and Chroma Boost that enhance the experience of taking pictures. With 16-megapixel of Pop-up selfie camera, the user can capture some great selfie, even in the low light.

As per the experts, Realme X is the value-for-money smartphone in India. With this price range, it’s tough to find some prime features like in-screen fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera. To make the functioning better, Realme X also featured a powerful processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE. So if you are looking for a prime smartphone at a lower price, you can go for Realme X.

