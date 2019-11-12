Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20, expected price, specification, features and more: The Chinese smartphone company, realme is going to unveil Realme X2 Pro in India soon. Have a look at the price specifications and details of the smartphone.

Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20: Realme is soon going to introduce their much-awaited flagship smartphone Realme X2 Pro in India On November 20, Friday, 2019. Flipkart has already started teasing the launch of the smartphone and by this step, it is confirmed that the smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart along with Realme’s official website. The Realme X2 Pro made its debut in China a few days back, the smartphone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor including 50W Super VOOC fast charging support. The Realme X2 Pro is going to be the first smartphone of the company which will give head to head competition to the flagship smartphones of OnePlus like OnePlus 7T.

The Realme X2 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme X2 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ flagship processor. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera set up including a 64-megapixel primary camera lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme X2 Pro sports a 16-megapixel front camera for the sake of selfies. The smartphone is powered by a battery of 4000 mAh battery and it also supports 50W Super VOOC flash charging support.

Realme has not revealed the price of the variants of Realme X2 Pro in India but as per the speculations, 6 GB RAM variant of Realme X2 Pro along with 64 GB internal storage will be available at a pice of Rs 27,300, the 8 GB RAM variant of Realme X2 Pro along with 128 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 29,300 and the high-end variant of the smartphone including 12 GB RAM along with 256 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 33,400. It will be interesting to see the customers’ response towards the upcoming Realme X2 Pro as it is offering flagship features at a comparatively low price from other smartphone brands.

