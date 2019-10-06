Realme X2 Pro India launch: The much-awaited Realme X2 Pro is going to make its India debut by October end. Have a look at the expected price and specifications of the smartphone.

Realme X2 Pro India launch: Realme is all set to make its upcoming flagship Realme X2 Pro the most advanced smartphone in terms of features and specifications. The Realme X2 Pro will run on the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and will support 50W Super VOOC fast charge and a 90Hz display. All the specifications mentioned above are confirmed by the company itself a few hours ago. The most attractive detail of the smartphone is that it is going to feature a quad rear camera set up along with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The quad rear camera set up was introduced in Realme XT but the major point is that in Realme X2 Pro, a telephoto lens will be included to support 20x hybrid zoom. The company has claimed that Realme X2 Pro is going to be the first smartphone in its range to sport a 64-megapixel quad rear camera set up with 20x hybrid zoom.

Realme X2 Pro India launch: Expected price and specifications

The Realme X2 Pro will come with a 6.4-inch display and the smartphone will run on the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The Realme X2 Pro will come with screen protection Gorilla Glass. The smartphone will be available in 2 storage variants including 6 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage and the memory of the smartphone will be expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Realme X2 Pro will sport a quad rear camera set up including 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera, 2-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme X2 Pro will also feature a 32-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. The Realme X2 Pro will be powered by a battery of 4000 mAh and will support 50W Super VOOC charging support. The smartphone will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As per the price of the smartphone is considered, the Realme XT is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 21,999. As per the speculations, the Realme X2 Pro will be available at a price of Rs 27,999 in India.

