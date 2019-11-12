Realme X2 will be unveiled on November 20. The tickets for the event are set to go on sale from Tuesday, 12 pm.

Realme X2 is set to make its debut on November 20. As per its teaser, the company will also release its fitness accessories. Realme has declared that the tickets for the event will go on sale from Tuesday, 12pm. Those who will attend the event will get a Realme Power bank and an R-Pass. They will also be granted a discount of RS 855 on buying the phone.

Realme X2 launch event date and time:

The launch event of the Realme X2 Pro will start at 12.30 pm on November 20.

1. Entry to only one person for the launch event.

2. Stuff worth Rs 2,100 including an R-Pass and a Realme Power Bank with Rs 855 discount on purchasing the phone.

3. Free snacks and refreshments.

Those who will attend the launch event will be able to experience the Realme X2 Pro phone. The ticket price is Rs 299 and will be up to the sale from 12 pm on Tuesday. The venue of the launch event in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar in New Delhi.



The Realme X2 Pro was priced at around Rs 27,300 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant whereas it was priced at around 29,300 fr the 8GB RAM +128GB storage option. The high-end variant priced at around 33,400 with 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage.

The Realme X2 Pro is equipped with Android 9 Pie with 6.5-inch full-HD +(1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display and 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone has a quad rear camera setup that sports a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera. The phone has a powerful battery of 4,000mAh battery.

