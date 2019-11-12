Realme X2 Pro launch event in India: Realme X2 pro is all set for its India launch that is scheduled on November 20, Wednesday, 2019.

Realme X2 Pro launch event in India: When and where to watch online free live streaming

Realme X2 Pro launch event in India: The first-ever pure flagship smartphone of the Chinese smartphone producing company Realme, X2 Pro is going to make its debut in India on November 20, Wednesday, 2019. The ticket for the event will go on sale via BookMyShow and are available at a price of Rs 299. Realme is going to provide goodies worth Rs 2100 including a power bank and an R-pass to all the people who attend the event. The R-pass will provide the user with a discount of Rs 855 on the purchase of a Realme X2 Pro.

As per the specifications of the smartphone are considered, Realme X2 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch display and is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme X2 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and offers up to 12 GB RAM along with 256 GB internal storage in its high-end variant. The Realme X2 Pro features a quad rear camera set up including a 64-megapixel primary camera, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme X2 Pro sports a 16-megapixel front camera. The Realme X2 Pro comes with a 4000 mAh massive battery along with 50W SuperVOOC flash charge support.

When is the Realme X2 Pro India launch event:

The Realme X2 Pro India launch event is on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

What will the event start:

The event will start at 12:00 PM.

Where is the Realme X2 Pro India launch event:

The realme X2 Pro India launch event will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium located in Pragati Vihar, New Delhi.

Is live stream option available for the event:

Yes, users can watch the live streaming of the event on the official YouTube channel of Realme India.

