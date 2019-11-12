Realme X2 Pro launch event ticket sale to go live at 12:00 PM via BookMyShow: The sale for the tickets of the launch event of the Realme X2 Pro will go live at 12:00 PM via BookMyShow. Have a look at the details.

Realme X2 Pro launch event ticket sale to go live at 12:00 PM via BookMyShow: The much-awaited flagship smartphone of the Chinese smartphone producing company Realme, X2 Pro is going to make its India debut on November 20, Wednesday, 2019. As per the teasers launched by the company, Realme is also going to release its own fitness accessories in the November 20 event. Before the official debut of Realme X2 Pro in India, the company has declared that the tickets for the launch event will go on sale from today at 12:00 PM. All those people who are going to attend the event, Realme has promised to provide them goodies worth Rs 2,100 that includes a Realme Power Bank and an R-pass that provides all the users prioritized purchase while buying Realme X2 Pro as it goes on sale. The R-pass will also provide a discount of Rs 855 on buying Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro launch event date and time:

The Realme X2 Pro launch event will start at 12:30 PM on November 20, Wednesday, 2019. Only a single person can take entry on one ticket and all of the people who attend the event will get goodies worth Rs 2,100 which includes a Realme power bank and an R-pass with Rs 855 discount on the original cost of Rs 855. All the candidates will get refreshments and snacks in the event too.

All those who are going to attend the event will get a chance to experience the much-awaited Realme X2 Pro. As per the cost of the tickets are considered, the cost of a ticket is Rs 299 and they will be up for sale from today at 12:00 PM via BookMyShow. The venue for the launch event is in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar located in New Delhi. The expected price of the Realme X2 Pro top-end variant in India is around Rs 33,000.

