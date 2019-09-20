Redmi 8A India launch on September 25: One of the much-awaited budget smartphones of Xiaomi, Redmi 8A will be introduces in India on September 25, 2019, Have a look on its expected price, features and specifications.

Redmi 8A India launch on September 25: Redmi 8A is all set to make its India debut on September 25, Wednesday, 2019. the information was confirmed by the official Twitter Handle of Redmi India. The smartphone is going to be the latest installment of the A-series and is going to sport a waterdrop notch display. The Redmi 8A is rumored to be powered by a battery of 5000 mAh which is going to attract many buyers. It is expected that the Redmi 8A will be available between the price range of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000.

Redmi 8A India launch expected specifications and features: Xiaomi has not confirmed the specifications and complete details of the Redmi 8A but as per the speculations, Redmi 8A is going to have a model number M1908C3IC and will come with a 6.2-inch display. The smartphone will run on an octa-core processor along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Redmi 8A sports a dual rear camera set up including a 12-megapixel primary camera and it will come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

As per the listing of the smartphone on a famous website, Redmi 8A will be powered by a battery of 5000 mAh and will weight around 190 grams.

If Redmi 8A is going to launch in the above-mentioned price range then it is going to have a head to head competition with the Infinix Hot 8 and Moto E6s. Infinix Hot 8 comes with a triple rear camera set up along with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage and a 5000 mAh battery, on the other hand, Moto E6s will come with 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage, dual rear camera set up and a 3000 mAh battery.

