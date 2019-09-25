Redmi 8 A was launched in India on September 25, Wednesday. This addition has been made in a series of various affordable smartphones. It is the successor of the Redmi 7A (review) recently. Smartphone has 5,000 mAh battery which comes under Rs 7,000 price segment.

In a long series of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi on September 25, Wednesday announced another budget-friendly smartphone, Redmi 8A in India. Earlier to this, Redmi 7A (review) was launched recently. This smartphone has 5,000 mAh battery. It’s a distinctive feature of the smartphone which comes under Rs 7,000 price segment.

Redmi 8A specifications

Featuring with 6.22-inch HD+ ‘Dot Notch’ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor offering up to 3 GB RAM.

This smartphone has also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass on the phone display and it’s a splash-proof. In terms of camera, there is a single rear camera set up at the back that has a 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor.

On the front, there is an 8 MP AI selfie camera. The Redmi 8A rear panel comes with an ‘Aura Wave Grip Design’ increases grip over the phone. This phone is completely a resistant fingerprint marks. Redmi 8A supports wireless FM. It means that you need not to connect with the headsets or earphones to listen to music over FM radio.

The smartphone comes with 18 W fast charging support with a 10 W charger in the box. It has a whopping 5,000 mAh battery with a Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Redmi 8A pricing and availability

Redmi 8A has been launched in three colour variants- Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red. It comes in two variants, 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage which is priced at Rs 6,499. It is a higher variant of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage at Rs 6,999.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the smartphone will be available on sale on Mi.com and Flipkart from September 29.

