Redmi 8A sale on Amazon: The all-new Redmi 8A is available on sale in India and it is going to be the first sale of the smartphone in the country after its debut. Redmi 8A is the upgraded version of the Redmi 7A and has some very cool features like a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge support, 12-megapixel primary camera and 3 GB RAM.

The basic variant of the Redmi 8A consisting of 2 GB RAM along with 32 GB internal storage will be available in India at a price of Rs 6,499 and the variant with 3 GB RAM along with 32 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 6,999. The smartphone will be available in the different color variants including Sunset Red, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue. The Redmi 8A will be available on both Flipkart and Mi’s own official website, mi.com. Buyers will get an additional discount of 5 per cent on Flipkart via the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, Axis Bank Buzz credit card and HDFC Bank debit card.

As per the complete specifications of the smartphone are considered, Redmi 8A comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display and is based on the Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor along with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The Redmi 8A sports a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Redmi 8A is powered by a battery of 5,000 mAh which is going to be one of the strongest point in favour of the smartphone as, after Infinix Hot 8, Redmi 8A is going to be the second smartphone in the budget smartphone range with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone will get a tough competition from the previously launched Infinix Hot 8 which is proving to be one of the best budget smartphones and is high on demand due to its flash sales. The biggest advantage of Infinix Hot 8 over Redmi 8A is that Hot 8 comes with 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage which is the highest in the budget smartphone range and it makes the Infinix Hot 8 different from others. It will be interesting to see whether Redmi 8A will be able to hamper the sales of the Infinix Hot 8 due to the high demand of Redmi smartphones or the user will be inclined towards the Hot 8 due to its outstanding features in an unbelievable price range.

